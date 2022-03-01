Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 312,260 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $305,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $92.92 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

