Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives $61.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

EMRAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of EMRAF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.75. 6,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. Emera has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera Caribbean Incorporated.

