Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) & CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) and CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Embark Technology and CSP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Embark Technology presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 152.19%. Given Embark Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than CSP.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Embark Technology and CSP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CSP $49.21 million 0.76 $700,000.00 ($0.20) -41.25

CSP has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of CSP shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of CSP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and CSP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A CSP -1.70% -4.08% -2.16%

Summary

Embark Technology beats CSP on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embark Technology (Get Rating)

Embark Trucks Inc. is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc., formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About CSP (Get Rating)

CSP, Inc. engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products. The Technology Solutions segment focuses on value added reseller integrated solutions including third party hardware, software and technical computer-related consulting, and managed services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

