Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.
Elmira Savings Bank has decreased its dividend payment by 12.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESBK opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.99. Elmira Savings Bank has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86.
Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.
