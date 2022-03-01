Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $249.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $239.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.56. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,230 shares of company stock worth $57,379,647. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

