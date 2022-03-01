Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Shares of ESI opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Element Solutions has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 80.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 164,592 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

