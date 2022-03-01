Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,979,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,107. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,775,000 after buying an additional 548,577 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,798,000 after buying an additional 1,185,038 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,555,000 after buying an additional 18,579,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,907,000 after buying an additional 595,779 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

