eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.04.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFTR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 8,113 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $46,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 19,245 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $123,937.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $70,370.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

EFTR stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.41.

