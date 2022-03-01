Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.
NYSE EC traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $17.14.
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
