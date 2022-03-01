Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

NYSE EC traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $17.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,986,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,879,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,526,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,457,000 after acquiring an additional 506,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 449,292 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,238,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 421,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.