Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

NYSE EC traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $17.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,986,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,879,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,526,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,457,000 after acquiring an additional 506,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 449,292 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,238,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 421,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.