Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

DEA traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $20.99. 10,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.48. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 353.35%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

