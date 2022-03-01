Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Releases Earnings Results

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of DVAX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 53,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,066. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 406.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.