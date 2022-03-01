Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Releases Earnings Results

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.
Shares of DVAX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 53,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,066. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.37.
DVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.