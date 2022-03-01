Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Director Paul Andrew Zuber Sells 2,500 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Andrew Zuber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $304,100.00.

NYSE DT traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $44.66. 2,260,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,171. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 167.97, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $284,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 1,915.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,152,000 after buying an additional 1,863,443 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,289,000 after buying an additional 1,173,297 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 104.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after buying an additional 1,165,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 112.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after buying an additional 851,935 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

