DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Up 500.0% in February

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DYNR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. DynaResource has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, management, and exploration of minerals. It focuses on test mining and pilot milling operations in Mexico. The company was founded on September 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

