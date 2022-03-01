DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Up 500.0% in February

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DYNR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. DynaResource has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.45.
DynaResource Company Profile (Get Rating)
