Dynamite Reaches One Day Volume of $61,922.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 43.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $15,477.83 and approximately $61,922.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.69 or 0.00267778 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004536 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000583 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.01134628 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,694 coins and its circulating supply is 386,988 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.