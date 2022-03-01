DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199,028 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,466,000 after purchasing an additional 113,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 45.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,614,000 after purchasing an additional 554,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.60. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.33.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

