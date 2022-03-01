Dürr (OTC:DUERF) Price Target Cut to €42.00

Dürr (OTC:DUERF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($49.44) to €42.00 ($47.19) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dürr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of Dürr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

DUERF stock traded down $7.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.00. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. Dürr has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

