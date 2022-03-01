DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $54.32 and last traded at $54.51, with a volume of 4803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.