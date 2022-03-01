Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young Sells 12,750 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of DBX opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.90.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,369 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,381,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,956,000 after acquiring an additional 92,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,455 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dropbox (Get Rating)
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dropbox (DBX)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.