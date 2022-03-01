Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young Sells 12,750 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DBX opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,369 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,381,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,956,000 after acquiring an additional 92,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,455 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

