Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.
NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $23.54 on Monday. Dorchester Minerals has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $833.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.639 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.96%.
Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.
