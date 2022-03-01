Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $23.54 on Monday. Dorchester Minerals has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $833.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.639 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth about $10,586,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,235,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.