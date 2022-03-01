Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $475.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $535.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $642.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $514.27.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $432.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $474.91 and a 200-day moving average of $494.03. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

