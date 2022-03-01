Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $475.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $535.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $642.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $514.27.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $432.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $474.91 and a 200-day moving average of $494.03. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.