Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.27.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $432.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.03. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

