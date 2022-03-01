Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on March 20th

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Dominion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Dominion Energy has a payout ratio of 61.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.79.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

