Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $220.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.79.

Dollar General stock opened at $198.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $852,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

