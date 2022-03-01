DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of DMC Global stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.40. 282,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,468. The stock has a market cap of $550.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,920,000 after buying an additional 450,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after purchasing an additional 224,298 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177,807 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,572,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 167,676 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 159,947 shares during the period.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

