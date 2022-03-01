Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $23,042,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,904,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,756,000 after buying an additional 2,033,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,948,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,101,000 after buying an additional 995,249 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 58.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,602,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 960,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 78.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,889,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 830,068 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

