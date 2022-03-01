DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DRTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $1.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.68. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,661,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 932,612 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. 22NW LP raised its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 8,465,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after acquiring an additional 226,444 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 353,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 84,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

