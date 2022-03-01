Dine Brands Global’s (DIN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

DIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of DIN opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $100.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after acquiring an additional 246,837 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 611.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,098,000 after buying an additional 193,840 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,544,000 after buying an additional 159,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

