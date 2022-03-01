Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 690,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $20,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

DFAC stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,675. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

