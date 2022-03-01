Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 690,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $20,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.
DFAC stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,675. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $29.33.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.