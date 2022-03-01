Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 690,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $20,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

