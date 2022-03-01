Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 625,458 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,861,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,458 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $23,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in NatWest Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NatWest Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.09) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.68.

NYSE:NWG opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.30.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

