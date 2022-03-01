Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,407,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $22,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at about $27,281,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $13,046,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $7,443,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at about $6,086,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 73.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,560,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.73.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

About BGC Partners (Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.