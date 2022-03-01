Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.28 Million Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 899,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Hooker Furniture worth $24,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,655,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 14.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 66,620 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 303.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 23.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 232,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the second quarter worth $987,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ HOFT opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $250.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.
About Hooker Furniture (Get Rating)
Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.
