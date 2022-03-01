Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.28 Million Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 899,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Hooker Furniture worth $24,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,655,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 14.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 66,620 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 303.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 23.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 232,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the second quarter worth $987,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $250.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $133.43 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.94%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

About Hooker Furniture (Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.