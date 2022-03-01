Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 67,555 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 327,529 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $22,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 3.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the software’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,451 shares of the software’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 8.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 20.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $3,146,458.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $1,365,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,149 shares of company stock worth $11,732,786. 25.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

