Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 737 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 509,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $25,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 224.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 214,567 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth $8,103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth $4,858,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 335.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 92,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

TA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

