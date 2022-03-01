Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Short Interest Update

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the January 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLOC opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Digital Locations has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Digital Locations Company Profile

Digital Locations, Inc operates as an early stage developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the demand of 5G networks. The company was founded on August 25, 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

