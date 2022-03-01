DIGG (DIGG) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.71 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $17.71 million and approximately $74,160.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35,216.64 or 0.80482332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DIGG has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00043090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.40 or 0.06719853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,547.88 or 0.99522118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00044645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00047977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

