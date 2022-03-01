DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post earnings of $3.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of DKS opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Several research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
