dHedge DAO Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $293,346.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00034708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00104788 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

DHT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,503,404 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.