Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Down 92.3% in February

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the January 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

HZNOF stock remained flat at $$6.19 during trading on Tuesday. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

