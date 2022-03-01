Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Target Price to €350.00

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €440.00 ($494.38) to €350.00 ($393.26) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASMIY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ASM International from €350.00 ($393.26) to €300.00 ($337.08) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

ASM International stock traded up $9.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.19 and a 200-day moving average of $403.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.47. ASM International has a 52 week low of $240.60 and a 52 week high of $497.06.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASM International will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

