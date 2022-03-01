Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target to $14.00

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FORG. Zacks Investment Research raised ForgeRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

NYSE FORG opened at $14.81 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,061 shares of company stock worth $4,290,286 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at $47,851,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $38,930,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ForgeRock by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 997,431 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $19,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.