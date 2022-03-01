Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target to $13.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.95.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $56,528.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 200,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $1,390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,051 in the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

