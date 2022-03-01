DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $58.69, but opened at $55.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares last traded at $54.03, with a volume of 15,717 shares trading hands.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

