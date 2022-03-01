DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,429. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.25. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74,810 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

