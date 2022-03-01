Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%.

Shares of DNLI opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.59 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $909,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,283.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,969 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 333.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2,545.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 62,043 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

