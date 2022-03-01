Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.27.

Shares of DELL opened at $50.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 233,944 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dell Technologies (DELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.