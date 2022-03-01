Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.27.

Shares of DELL opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.47. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

