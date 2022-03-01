DeHive (DHV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $276,142.00

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeHive has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $263,008.77 and $276,142.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00042773 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.93 or 0.06788067 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,970.01 or 1.00093218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048219 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002783 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

