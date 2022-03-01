DeFi Yield Protocol Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $441,180.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00042986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.93 or 0.06671756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,953.64 or 1.00052698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002782 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,624,945 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

