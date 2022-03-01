DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 12.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after buying an additional 66,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in DaVita by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 231,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.88. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

